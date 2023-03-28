Google Search Updates: About This Author, Diverse Views, + More

Google is improving how it helps searchers evaluate information and discover different viewpoints.

Finding accurate and reliable information can be daunting as the internet grows and evolves.

In response to this challenge, Google is taking the initiative to provide users with new tools.

Google has announced the following updates are rolling out to search results:

Introducing ‘About this author’

Expanding ‘About this result’

Easier access to ‘About this result’

Adding diverse perspectives to Top Stories

Advisories for information gaps

This announcement comes ahead of International Fact-Checking Day on April 2, emphasizing the importance of information literacy and reliable sources.

About This Author Provides Author Background

Google is growing the “About this result” feature to include a new element called “About this author.”

By tapping the three dots on any search snippet, you can access more information about the background and experience of the authors whose content appears on Google Search.

Google’s announcement doesn’t specify where it gets the author’s information. I’ve contacted a Google representative for clarification and will update this article with more details.

This feature will be available on search results in English globally.

About This Result Feature Goes Global

Google’s “About this result” feature will soon be available in all languages where the search engine is accessible.

Users can tap the three dots next to search snippets to learn more about the source of information and how Google’s systems determined its usefulness.

This context can help users decide which websites to visit and which results to trust.

New Perspectives Feature Offers Diverse Views

Google is introducing a new feature called “Perspectives,” which will appear below Top Stories and display insights from various journalists, experts, and relevant voices on searched topics.

The feature aims to provide a variety of unique viewpoints on news topics, complementing the authoritative reporting already found in Top Stories.

This carousel will launch soon in English in the U.S. for desktop and mobile devices.

About This Page Becomes More Accessible

Google is making the “About this page” information easier to access.

Users can now type a URL into Google Search, and information from “About this page” will appear at the top of the search results.

The feature is now available globally in English.

Content Advisories Address Information Gaps

Google Search will automatically display content advisories when a topic is rapidly evolving, or Google’s systems lack high confidence in the quality of available results.

In the coming months, Google plans to expand these advisories to new languages, including German, French, Italian, Spanish, and Japanese.

In Summary

Google’s dedication to giving people tools to judge and understand search results is important in our digital age.

By making features like “About this result,” “Perspectives,” and “About this author” better and more widespread, users can make smarter choices about what they read online.

Source: Google

Featured Image: Screenshot from blog.google.com, March 2023.