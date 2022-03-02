Google Search Trends Show How Customer Expectations Are Changing

A new report from Google contains data on how customer expectations are changing, and reveals what people want from businesses this year.

Based on a comparison of search volume from 2021 to 2022, trends indicate that customers want things both sooner and later.

If customers are out shopping in person then they want the ability to do it late at night, and if they’re shopping online they want items to arrive as soon as tomorrow.

They also want new experiences from businesses, such as the ability to bring their pet out for dinner.

Data in the report is compiled by the Google Ads Research and Insights team from an analysis of billions of recent search queries.

Staying informed about consumers’ changing expectations can help your business meet their needs better, ensuring they continue to choose you over competitors.

The report provides insight into how customers are phrasing their needs when looking for information in Google Search.

You can meet customers where they are in Google by emphasizing some of these key phrases on your website or business listing.

Here are the top insights from Google’s report on the latest developments in consumer behavior and market trends.

Rising Consumer Expectations

Consumer expectations for new experiences, services, and ways to shop are on the rise, with growing searches for:

“Late night shopping” : Up 100% year over year.

: Up 100% year over year. “24/7 customer service” : Up 500% year over year.

: Up 500% year over year. “Dog friendly restaurants” : Up 100% year over year.

: Up 100% year over year. “Next day flower delivery”: Up 800% year over year.

These trends highlight the immediacy with which consumers expect to have products in hand.

Further, they want extended hours of customer support after the purchase.

When going out to visit local businesses, customers are expecting more of the comforts of home. Such as the ability to bring their dog to a restaurant.

If your business caters to these needs, make sure it’s highlighted on your website so you can get found by searchers.

In-Person Events Are Back

Consumers are eager to get out of their home and enjoy some in-person events again.

Searches are on the rise for:

“Cinema near me” : Up 300% year over year.

: Up 300% year over year. “Seating chart” : Up 600% year over year.

: Up 600% year over year. “Spring break” : Up 100% year over year.

: Up 100% year over year. “Unique things to do in”: Up 100% year over year.

These trends indicate that consumers are comfortable with attending events in-person this year, which is a good sign if you’re planning on hosting one.

However, people don’t want everything the same as it used to be, as evidenced by the “unique things to do” search trend.

In-person events are back on, but consumers won’t necessarily settle for the same old things they did before.

Pandemic Trends That Stuck

Several of what Google calls “pandemic-related trends” continue to stick.

Searches are still on the rise for:

“Makeup game” : up 700% year over year.

: up 700% year over year. “Best movies to stream right now” : Up 300% year over year.

: Up 300% year over year. “Nursery plants near me” : Up 100% year over year.

: Up 100% year over year. “Hair trends female”: Up 800% year over year.

For more data, see the full report on Think With Google.

Featured Image: VectorMine/Shutterstock