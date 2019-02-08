Advertisement

Google Search Console’s Inspect URL Tool is Only Useful for Webpages

Matt Southern Matt Southern
Matt Southern SEJ STAFF Matt SouthernLead News Writer at Search Engine Journal
Bio
Follow
 / 
Google Search Console’s Inspect URL Tool is Only Useful for Webpages

Google’s John Mueller has advised that the new inspect URL tool in Search Console is only useful for webpages.

This information was provided to an SEO on Twitter who was concerned about errors showing up when inspecting images, CSS, and JavaScript resources.

Search Console’s inspect URL tool provides results that reflect how Google would index a URL if it was a web page.

Since images, CSS, and JavaScript resources are not webpages, the inspect URL tool will not provide any useful information for them.

For further clarification, the SEO provided a screenshot of an error returned when testing an image URL he knows is indexable.

In response, Mueller said that’s fine since images are not indexed in regular web search results.

Google Search Console’s updated inspect URL tool has only been out for less than a month, so it may take some time to fully understand its capabilities and limitations.

Concerns like this one are likely to arise, and it’s good to see representatives from Google providing feedback.

CategoryNewsSEO

Subscribe to SEJ

Get our daily newsletter from SEJ's Founder Loren Baker about the latest news in the industry!

Ebook
ADVERTISEMENT
  • Related Posts
ADVERTISEMENT
Matt Southern

Matt Southern

Lead News Writer at Search Engine Journal

Matt Southern has been the lead news writer at Search Engine Journal since 2013. With a degree in communications, Matt ... [Read full bio]

Advertisement
Read the Next Article
Read the Next