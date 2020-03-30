Google Search Console Updates: More Control Over Data & Email Notifications

Google has updated Search Console with features that give site owners more control over their account preferences.

Site owners now have the option to chose whether performance data for their Search Console property appears in search results.

Also, Google has expanded Search Console’s email preferences with more choice over which types of emails to receive.

Here’s more about each of these updates.

Search Console in Search Results

Google may display data about your Search Console property in search results when entering a query that your site ranks for.

This data is only shown to you when you’re searching while logged into your Google account.

Search Console data in search results is a feature that began popping up in late 2018.

Whoa, has anyone seen these search analytics widgets for your site directly in the SERP for the term you are searching for?! #SEO #searchconsole pic.twitter.com/zPFZSw5wA5 — Jared Gardner (@digagardner) October 3, 2018

What’s shown in the example above is called a summary card.

Previously, site owners could not choose whether or not they saw summary cards in search results

This feature launched unannounced and was rolled out with no option to turn it off.

Now, if site owners would prefer to search Google without their Search Console data staring back at them, they can do that.

You can show or hide summary cards for an individual Search Console property from the settings page.

If you manage multiple sites and do not want to see summary cards for any of them, you can easily disable this for all properties.

Email Preferences

Site owners now have greater control over which types of emails they receive.

In the enhanced email preferences page you can enable or disable emails of specific types, or disable email notifications altogether.

If you unsubscribe from any or all emails you can still see the message in the message panel for your property.

So there’s no need to worry about missing important emails.

With that said, perhaps the best way to manage which emails are sent is by clicking “unsubscribe” on irrelevant messages as you receive them.

But, if you’re inundated with Search Console emails to the point where you need to take swift action, these enhanced preferences should do the job.

Source: Google Search Console Help

FAQ Can you control which emails are sent by Search Console? Yes, you can unsubscribe from all emails or unsubscribe from specific types of emails. Why am I seeing Search Console data in search results? Google shows Search Console data in search results when you’re logged in with the same account that manages a Search Console property. This feature can be turned on or off.