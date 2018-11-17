Google to Let Users Leave Comments on Search Results

Google is preparing to roll out a new feature that will allow users to leave comments on search results.

This feature was revealed in an official Google help document that explains how users can leave comments and read comments from others.

In addition, there is also a page dedicated to comments within the search contributions section of users’ Google profiles.

According to that page, users will be able to add comments to sports games while they’re live.

Google’s official help page states, “You can leave comments on things you’ve searched for on Google.”

That may indicate that Google intends to roll out the commenting feature to additional content as well.

Comments are not yet live in Google search results, but the feature is clearly being worked on and will likely be available in the near future.

This is how commenting will work when it eventually does go live.

How to Leave Comments in Google Search

When commenting is officially rolled out in search results here’s how it will work, according to Google’s help page.

Leaving a comment:

Go to Google.com or open the Google app.

Do a search.

In the overview box, tap or click ‘More.’

Tap or click Comments and then Viewers.

Tap or click Add a public comment…

Enter your comment.

Comments cannot be left anonymously, so users will have to be logged in to their Google account.

It will be possible to delete comments after publishing them.

Users can also read all comments left by others, as well as rate them with ‘like’ and ‘dislike’ buttons.

This will be an interesting feature to keep an eye on as it evolves. It could add a completely new element to Google search if it’s rolled out to more types of content.

