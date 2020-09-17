Google Search Changes Make In-Store Shopping Easier

Google is updating shopping search results and making it more convenient for customers to find ways to pick up products locally.

As the pandemic continues, Google aims to combine the safety of shopping online with the immediacy of buying in-store.

Google notes searches for “curbside pickup” and “safe shopping” increased tenfold in the last few months.

When it comes to shopping in person these days, customers have several questions that aren’t always easy to find answers to. Such as:

Which stores have reopened?

Do they have the item I want in stock?

Do they offer any services to minimize contact and time in store for shoppers?

In an effort to answer these questions, Google is making a number of enhancements to shopping search results.

These changes are designed to help customers shop at nearby businesses easily and safely.

Filter By Local Availability

When searching for specific types of products, users can now filter results to show only what’s available near them.

After searching for a product, tap on the Shopping tab and then select the “Nearby” filter.

Alternatively, users can append “near me” to their searches to automatically filter results according to what’s available nearby.

“Want to see an item in person before purchasing, or can’t wait for shipping and delivery? Whatever you’re looking for, whether it’s a new laptop for working from home, a baby jacket for fall or a grill for backyard barbeques, Google makes it easy for you to see what’s available locally.”

Comparison Shopping

Shoppers can conveniently comparison shop from local retailers without leaving their home.

Google is making it easier to compare local retailers by previewing in-stock items that match what a user is searching for.

When searching for “[name of product] near me,” Google will display a carousel containing pictures and prices of available products.

In addition, users can check each business’s opening and closing hours, as well as how far away they are.

Local Pickup Made Easy

Google aims to connect shoppers with in-store pickup options in a way that also emphasizes safety.

With distancing being top of mind right now, Google is making it easier to find out which stores offer ways to minimize contact.

Google is rolling out labels in shopping searches that indicate if stores offer curbside or in-store pickup.

If an item is needed urgently and there’s a concern it may sell out, Google notes user can just click to call and speak with someone to confirm inventory.

In addition, there’s a direct link to navigation in Maps which will help users get to the store fast.

These updates are rolling out now in shopping search results.

Source: Google