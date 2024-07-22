Google Says How To Get More Product Rich Results

In an SEO Office Hours podcast, Google’s John Mueller answered the question of how to get more product rich results to show in the search results. John listed four things that are important in order to get rich results for product listings.

Product Rich Results

Product search queries can trigger rich results that presents products in a visually rich manner that Google refers to as Search Experiences.

Google product search experiences can include:

Product snippets that include ratings, reviews, price, and whether availability information.

Visual representations of products

Knowledge panel with vendors and products

Product images in Google Images search results

Result enhancements (reviews, shipping information, etc.)

John Mueller Answers Question About Product Rich Results

The person asking the question wanted to know how to get more “product snippets in Search Console” which confused Mueller because product snippets are displayed in the search results, not search console. So Mueller answered the question in the context of search results.

This is the question:

“How to increase the number of product snippets in Search Console?”

John Mueller explained that there were four things to get right in order to qualify for product rich results.

Mueller answered:

“It’s not really clear to me what exactly you mean… If you’re asking about product rich results, these are tied to the pages that are indexed for your site. And that’s not something which you can change by force. It requires that the page be indexed, that the page has valid structured data on it, and that our systems have determined that it’s worth showing this structured data.”

So, according to John Mueller, these are the four things to get right to qualify for product rich results:

Page must be indexed The page has valid structured data Google’s systems determine that it’s worth showing Submit a product feed

1. Page Indexing

Getting a page indexed (and ranked) can be difficult for some search queries. People who come to me with this kind of problem tend to have content quality issues that can be traced back to using outdated SEO strategies like copying what’s already ranking in the SERPs but making it “better” which often results in content that’s not meaningfully different than what Google is already ranking.

Content quality on the page level and on the site level are important. Focusing on content that has that little extra, like better images, helpful graphs, or content that’s more concise, all of that is so much better than focusing on keywords and entities.

2. Valid Structured Data

This is another area that explains why some sites lose their rich results or fail to get them altogether. Google changes their structured data recommendations and usually the structured data plugins will update to conform to the new guidelines. But I’ve seen examples where that doesn’t happen. So when there’s a problem with rich results, go to Google’s Rich Results Test tool first.

It’s also important to be aware that getting the structured data correct is not a guarantee that Google will show rich results for that page, it’s just makes the page qualified to show in the rich results.

3. How Does Google Determine Something’s Worth Showing?

This is the part that Google doesn’t talk about. But if you’re read about reviews systems, quality guidelines, Google’s SEO starter guide and maybe even the Search Quality Raters Guidelines then that should be more than enough information to inform any question about content quality.

Google doesn’t say why they may decline to show an image thumbnail as a rich result or why they’ll not show a product in the rich results. My opinion is that debugging the issue is more productive if the problem is reconceptualized as a content quality issue. Images are content, if it’s on the page, even if it’s not text, it’s content. Evaluate all of the content in terms of how the images or products or whatever might look like in the search results. Does it look good as a thumbnail? Is the content distinctive or helpful or useful, etc.?

4. Merchant Feed

John Mueller lastly said that the merchant feed is another way to get products from a website to show as a rich result in Google.

Mueller answered:

“There’s also the possibility to submit a feed to your merchant center account, to show products there. This is somewhat separate, and has different requirements which I’ll link to. Often a CMS or platform will take care of these things for you, which makes it a bit easier.”

Mueller linked to this page:

Onboarding Guide – Create a feed

There’s also another page about Rich Snippets, which is more about text snippets:

Product snippet (Product, Review, Offer) structured data

Getting Product Rich Results in Google

While John Mueller listed four ways to get product rich results, Google Search Experiences, it’s not always as easy as 1, 2, 3, and 4. There are always nuances to be aware of.

Listen to the Google SEO Office Hours podcast at the 7:00 minute mark:

