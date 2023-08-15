Google Rolls Out AI Search Upgrades Focused On Education

Google announced it’s upgrading its AI-powered Search Generative Experience (SGE) with new capabilities to assist learning.

The SGE launched less than three months ago has been positively received by early users.

Since its introduction, Google has steadily enhanced SGE, adding more images and videos to search overviews, improving how links are displayed, and other upgrades.

Google’s announcement demonstrates the company is committed to further advancement with features designed to aid research and education.

AI-Generated Responses To Boost Learning

The most recent improvements to Google’s AI-powered search experience can assist users in learning and grasping information found on the internet.

Whether you aim to gain a more thorough understanding of intricate ideas, improve coding abilities, or dive deeper into a complex subject, these updates are designed to help.

One new capability is the option to see definitions within AI-created explanations.

When investigating a new topic or looking to clarify a concept, users frequently encounter unfamiliar terminology.

To simplify the learning process, Google will enhance the AI-generated responses for various queries or questions in science, technology, engineering, math, economics, history, and more. Definitions of obscure terms are provided right within the answers.

Google’s announcement states:

“You’ll be able to hover over certain words to preview definitions and see related diagrams or images on the topic. From here, you can tap to learn more.”

Enhanced Understanding of Coding Information

In addition to improving support for programmers of all skill levels, Google has added new features to SGE to make understanding and debugging auto-generated code more straightforward.

SGE already provides AI-generated overviews covering various programming languages and tools – for example, you can find solutions to how-to questions and see recommended code snippets for everyday tasks.

The latest updates take this further by adding syntax highlighting to code segments in these overviews.

Highlighting keywords, comments, and strings makes comprehending the generated code easier.

AI-Driven Learning While Browsing

Google is introducing an experimental feature in Search Labs called “SGE while browsing” to improve the learning process. This feature is now available in the Google app for Android and iOS, with a desktop version coming soon to Chrome.

“SGE while browsing” aims to help users more deeply engage with long articles.

It also makes it easier for users to find relevant information while browsing the web. The feature generates a list of the key points covered in an article, with links that take users directly to the relevant section of the page.

Google states in an announcement:

“We think these capabilities can be beneficial when you’re learning something new or complex, but they can also come in handy for other tasks like finding a new recipe or researching a big purchase.”

An important thing to note is that the “SGE while browsing” feature will only show AI-generated summaries for free access articles.

Articles behind a paywall will not generate summaries, and publishers can decide whether their content is freely available or requires payment.

In Summary

Google has introduced new capabilities for SGE as part of its continuing efforts to make it simpler for users to find and understand information.

Existing SGE users will automatically get access to this new experiment. For those not using SGE yet, “SGE while browsing” can be enabled as a standalone experiment through Search Labs.

Google urges users to sign up for and provide feedback on these experiments through Search Labs in the Google mobile app or the Chrome desktop browser.

Featured Image: Koshiro K/Shutterstock