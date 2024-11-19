Google Rolls Out AI-Powered In-Store Shopping Tools

Google announced new features for in-store shopping and expanded payment options, marking changes to its retail technology offerings.

Key Updates

Google Lens

Google Lens, which reportedly processes 20 billion searches monthly, will enable users to photograph products in stores to find price comparisons and reviews.

The system uses Google’s product database of over 45 billion listings and its Gemini AI models.

Google announcement states:

“This new update is made possible by major advancements in our AI image recognition technology. It’s powered by the Shopping Graph’s 45 billion+ product listings, in-stock inventory data from a range of retailers and our Gemini models to bring you an entirely new way to shop in-store.”

Internal research cited by the company suggests that 72% of Americans use smartphones while shopping in physical stores.

The feature will initially be launched for beauty products, toys, and electronics at participating retailers in the United States.

Users must opt into location sharing through the Google app on Android or iOS to access the functionality.

In a related development, Google Maps will incorporate product search capabilities, allowing users to locate specific items at nearby stores.

Security Measures

Google also announced plans to test new fraud detection services for merchants.

The system aims to identify fraudulent transactions better while reducing false positives that may block legitimate purchases.

Google explains:

“We’re always working to protect consumers and businesses from fraud, which is forecasted to grow substantially in the coming years. Soon we’ll begin piloting a service to help merchants better identify fraudulent transactions and help prevent fraudsters from using stolen financial information. This will also help unblock good transactions that may be mistaken as fraud.”

Looking Ahead

The announcements come as retailers prepare for increased holiday shopping activity.

According to company statements, the features are expected to roll out gradually over the coming weeks.

The timing coincides with broader industry efforts to integrate AI technology into retail experiences while addressing growing concerns about payment security.