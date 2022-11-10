Google Rolls Out Ad Frequency Targeting For YouTube Campaigns

With the rollout of target frequency, Google is giving advertisers more control over the number of times people see their ads on YouTube.

Previously, controlling ad frequency on YouTube was only possible when running connected TV campaigns in Google Display & Video 360.

Now, the target frequency capability is globally available for all advertisers running YouTube campaigns.

In a blog post, Google explains how target frequency can help advertisers reach their goals without annoying viewers with too many ads:

“This will help advertisers optimize towards more precise reach and frequency, while ensuring that we continue to provide a suitable advertising experience for viewers. Target frequency allows advertisers to select a frequency goal of up to four per week and our systems will optimize towards maximum unique reach at that desired frequency.”

Increase Ad Frequency Without Disrupting ROI

There’s always a risk of diminishing returns when repeatedly showing people the same ad.

Eventually, you’ll reach a point where viewers tune out, and the added impressions drive fewer sales.

Google acknowledges that seeing the same ad is frustrating for viewers and wasteful for advertisers.

A Google-commissioned study finds that TV advertisers’ ROI decreases by 41% when the frequency exceeds 6+ weekly impressions, representing 46% of TV impressions served.

That’s nearly half of impressions wasted, Google says:

“Almost half of the linear TV impressions in our study were considered waste but the same study from Nielsen shows that brands can increase their average weekly frequency from one to three on YouTube with a consistent ROI. This is a huge opportunity for marketers to maximize their impact across the same set of people they are already reaching today.”

With target frequency, Google aims to help advertisers increase impressions without negatively impacting ROI.

Advertisers can select the frequency target, and Google will optimize toward maximum unique reach at the frequency goal.

In testing, Google says over 95% of target frequency campaigns on YouTube achieved their frequency goals when set up following recommended best practices.

Availability

Target frequency is available worldwide to all Google Ads advertisers.

To start using a frequency-optimized campaign, create a new video reach campaign with the goal set to target frequency, and then select the desired weekly frequency.

Source: Google

Featured Image: Tada Images/Shutterstock