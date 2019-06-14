Google Rolls Out a New Look for Desktop Search Results

Google has widely rolled out a new design for desktop search results which features colorful icons in the top navigation bar.

Google was initially spotted testing the new look back in March. As of today, it appears that everyone has access to the new design.

Previously, the top navigation menu was just text, so this adds a little more character to the search results pages.

You can see in the examples below how the new icons light up with color when they’re selected.

Today’s changes to desktop search results are purely cosmetic, as everything still functions the same way.

There are no noticeable changes to how search results are presented underneath the top navigation bar.