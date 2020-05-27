Google Rolls Out 3 New Attributes For GMB Listings

Google is letting businesses highlight more types of service offerings by adding three new attributes to Google My Business profiles.

Attributes in a Google My Business profile let customers know what a place has to offer so they can make informed decisions about where to visit.

Google My Business attributes are visible to customers who look up a business in Google Search and Maps.

Some common attributes have traditionally been “WiFi,” “outdoor seating,” and things of that nature.

In the world we live in now, it’s more helpful to know whether a business has curbside pickup than it is to know if they have outdoor seating, for example.

With some businesses now re-opening, it’s also important to highlight whether a business has resumed its dine-in service or not.

That’s what the new attributes rolling out today are focused on.

New Google My Business Attributes

Google has added the following attributes to Google My Business profiles, which appear in Search and Maps:

“curbside pickup”

“no contact delivery”

“dine-in”

Google notes that millions of restaurants have made changes to their dining attributes over the past two months:

“Since March, more than 3 million restaurants have added or edited their dining attributes. Some restaurateurs are even ditching dining areas for good. To support all types of food merchants, virtual kitchens can now verify their businesses on Google My Business.”

These updates are available now.

Businesses can add or edit attributes by following the steps below:

Sign in to Google My Business.

Open the location you’d like to manage.

From the menu, click Info .

. Find “ Add Attributes ” and click Edit. You can search for the attribute you want to add, or scroll through all the available options for your business.

” and click Edit. When you’re finished updating your attributes, click Apply.

Source: Google

