Google Reportedly Getting Sued By US Justice Department Next Week

A lawsuit is expected to be launched against Google by the US Justice Department according to a report from Reuters.

The Reuters report cites “three sources familiar with the process,” who say the DOJ is currently urging state attorneys general to sign onto the lawsuit.

Google is reportedly being accused of depriving rival search engines of data about users that can be used to improve services and target advertising.

Google’s search advertising practices in general are also the subject of investigation, though the company denies any wrongdoing.

“Regarding search, Google has said users have access to other information sources, like Twitter for news and Amazon for products. In advertising, it says it competes with a large array of companies, including Oracle and Verizon.”

The lawsuit is expected to go ahead if enough state attorneys general sign on to the federal lawsuit.

Given that many state attorneys general are already investigating Google, it’s probable that this lawsuit will move forward as planned.

The report notes this lawsuit would mark the first real action against Google after the DOJ and FTC opened antitrust investigations against major tech giants last year.

The US Justice Department declined to comment.

This is a follow-up to a story published back in May, which was the first time it became known the DOJ is preparing an antitrust lawsuit against Google.

Source: Reuters