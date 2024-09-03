Google Trends Subscriptions Quietly Canceled

Google emailed users to communicate that it is ending the Google Trends subscriptions for trend alerts, warning that the program will no longer be available beginning on October 29, 2024 and that all existing alerts will end.

Google Trends is popular with many users, especially those who are digital marketers.

Aleyda Solis posted about it on X (formerly Twitter):

Google Trend Notifications Are Going Away 👀 "As of 29 October 2024, Google Trends trend notifications will no longer be supported and existing alerts will no longer be sent. In addition, creating new trend alerts using the subscription page will no longer be possible." Instead,… pic.twitter.com/jkq8Z9pBQv — Aleyda Solis 🕊️ (@aleyda) September 2, 2024

Can Still Make A Copy

The email stated that users can still obtain a copy of their data from the Google Trends subscription page before the 29th.

Google Trends Users Disappointed

A discussion on Reddit showed that many users were disappointed that the service was ending.

One Redditor commented:

“It’s really disappointing to see Google shutting down yet another useful feature. It feels like they used to be all about rolling out innovative tools that made our lives easier – I’ve used quite a few of them over the years. But lately, it seems like they’re closing these services one by one.”

Another Redditor commented that the unreliability of Google’s services is what stops them from using Google Gemini because they don’t want to rely on a service that can’t be depended to be around in the near future.

Full Text Of Email

This is the text of the email sent to subscribers:

“We’re writing to let you know about some upcoming changes to Google Trends subscriptions. As of 29 October 2024, Google Trends trend notifications will no longer be supported and existing alerts will no longer be sent. In addition, creating new trend alerts using the subscription page will no longer be possible. You can still copy your subscriptions from the Google Trends subscription page before 29 October 2024, if you wish to keep a record of them. We understand this change may affect how you stay updated on trends. While email subscriptions will no longer be supported, there are alternative ways to access trending information: Homepage Newsletter: Visit the Google Trends homepage to sign up for our daily newsletter and receive the latest trends in your inbox. RSS Feed: Subscribe to the RSS feed for real-time updates on trending topics. We hope these alternatives will help you continue to discover insights on Google Trends.”

Read the discussion on on Reddit:

Google Trends email subscriptions will terminate as of 29 October 2024

Featured Image by Shutterstock/Cast Of Thousands