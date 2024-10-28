Google Proposes New Shipping Structured Data

Google published a proposal in the Schema.org Project GitHub instance for updating Schema.org to add more detailed shipping information so that customers can get more detailed information that will likely show up in new Google Search rich results as well as in other systems. The proposal also suggests adding a sitewide Organization structured data so that merchants can present redundant structured data related to shipping in one location.

Shipping Schema.org Structured Data

The proposed new structured data Type can be used by merchants to provide more shipping details. It also suggests adding the flexibility of using a sitewide shipping structured data that can then be nested with the Organization structured data, thereby avoiding having to repeat the same information thousands of times across a website.

The initial proposal states:

“This is a proposal from Google to support a richer representation of shipping details (such as delivery cost and speed) and make this kind of data explicit. If adopted by schema.org and publishers, we consider it likely that search experiences and other consuming systems could be improved by making use of such markup. This change introduces a new type, ShippingService, that groups shipping constraints (delivery locations, time, weight and size limits and shipping rate). Redundant fields from ShippingRateSettings are therefore been deprecated in this proposal. As a consequence, the following changes are also proposed: some fields in OfferShippingDetails have moved to ShippingService;

ShippingRateSettings has more ways to specify the shipping rate, proportional to the order price or shipping weight;

linking from the Offer should now be done with standard Semantic Web URI linking.”

The proposal is open for discussion and many stakeholders are offering opinions on how the updated and new structured data would work.

For example, one person involved in the discussion asked how a sitewide structured data type placed in the Organization level could be superseded by individual products had different information and someone else provided an answer.

A participant in the GitHub discussion named Tiggerito posted:

“I re-read the document and what you said makes sense. The Organization is a place where shared ShippingConditions can be stored. But the ShippingDetails is always at the ProductGroup or Product level. This is how I currently deal with Shipping Details: In the back end the owner can define a global set of shipping details. Each contains the fields Google currently support, like location and times, but not specifics about dimensions. Each entry also has conditions for what product the entry can apply to. This can include a price range and a weight range. When I’m generating the structured data for a page I include the entries where the product matches the conditions. This change looks like it will let me change from filtering out the conditions on the server, to including them in the Structured Data on the product page. Then the consumers of the data can calculate which ShippingConditions are a match and therefore what rates are available when ordering a specific number of the product. Currently, you can only provide prices for shipping one. The split also means it’s easier to provide product specific information as well as shared shipping information without the need for repetition. Your example in the document at the end for using Organization. It looks like you are referencing ShippingConditions for a product that are on a shipping page. This cross-referencing between pages could greatly reduce the bloat this has on the product page, if supported by Google.”

The Googler responded to Tiggerito:

“@Tiggerito The Organization is a place where shared ShippingConditions can be stored. But the ShippingDetails is always at the ProductGroup or Product level. Indeed, and this is already the case. This change also separates the two meanings of eg. width, height, weight as description of the product (in ShippingDetails) and as constraints in the ShippingConditions where they can be expressed as a range (QuantitativeValue has min and max). In the back end the owner can define a global set of shipping details. Each contains the fields Google currently support, like location and times, but not specifics about dimensions. Each entry also has conditions for what product the entry can apply to. This can include a price range and a weight range. When I’m generating the structured data for a page I include the entries where the product matches the conditions. This change looks like it will let me change from filtering out the conditions on the server, to including them in the Structured Data on the product page. Then the consumers of the data can calculate which ShippingConditions are a match and therefore what rates are available when ordering a specific number of the product. Currently, you can only provide prices for shipping one. Some shipping constraints are not available at the time the product is listed or even rendered on a page (eg. shipping destination, number of items, wanted delivery speed or customer tier if the user is not logged in). The ShippingDetails attached to a product should contain information about the product itself only, the rest gets moved to the new ShippingConditions in this proposal.

Note that schema.org does not specify a cardinality, so that we could specify multiple ShippingConditions links so that the appropriate one gets selected at the consumer side. The split also means it’s easier to provide product specific information as well as shared shipping information without the need for repetition. Your example in the document at the end for using Organization. It looks like you are referencing ShippingConditions for a product that are on a shipping page. This cross-referencing between pages could greatly reduce the bloat this has on the product page, if supported by Google. Indeed. This is where we are trying to get at.”

Discussion On LinkedIn

LinkedIn member Irina Tuduce (LinkedIn profile), software engineer at Google Shopping, initiated a discussion that received multiple responses that demonstrating interest for the proposal.

Andrea Volpini (LinkedIn profile), CEO and Co-founder of WordLift, expressed his enthusiasm for the proposal in his response:

"Like this Irina Tuduce it would streamline the modeling of delivery speed, locations, and cost for large organizations

Another member, Ilana Davis (LinkedIn profile), developer of the JSON-LD for SEO Shopify App, posted:

“I already gave my feedback on the naming conventions to schema.org which they implemented. My concern for Google is how exactly merchants will get this data into the markup. It’s nearly impossible to get exact shipping rates in the SD if they fluctuate. Merchants can enter a flat rate that is approximate, but they often wonder if that’s acceptable. Are there consequences to them if the shipping rates are an approximation (e.g. a price mismatch in GMC disapproves a product)?”

Inside Look At Development Of New Structured Data

The ongoing LinkedIn discussion offers a peek at how stakeholders in the new structured data feel about the proposal. The official Schema.org GitHub discussion not only provides a view of how the proposal is progressing, it offers stakeholders an opportunity to provide feedback for shaping what it will ultimately look like.

There is also a public Google Doc titled, Shipping Details Schema Change Proposal, that has a full description of the proposal.

Featured Image by Shutterstock/Stokkete