Google Overhauls Image Search Results on Desktop

Google has revamped the image search experience on desktop to provide more context when previewing images.

Now, when an image is selected, it will open in a side panel. See an example below:

The new side panel allows users to view more information about an image while seamlessly scrolling through other results.

Users can continue selecting images and viewing them in the side panel without losing their place in search results.

In addition to the user interface changes, users will also have quick access to further resources about an image while previewing it.

More Context About Images

Users can now learn more about the image they’re viewing while in Google Images.

For example, when selecting an image of a product, Google Images will show details such as the brand, price, availability, and reviews.

In the related images section, Google will automatically add captions below each image thumbnail.

Google says this change has the potential to increase referral traffic:

“For retailers and publishers, this updated interface also means people are more likely to visit a web page to get information to help them with a task, or to buy a product on your site.”

These updates are live now in Google image search on desktop.