Google Officially Launches Gallery Ads in Beta

Google’s new gallery ads, first introduced this past May, are now rolling out to advertisers in beta.

Gallery ads were announced at the Google Marketing Live conference, with the company saying the ad units will be launching later this year.

Well that time has come and gallery ads are now available in select languages.

Those languages include: English, German, Japanese, French, Spanish, Dutch, Portuguese, Italian, Russian, Swedish, and Polish.

Gallery ads are a swipeable, image-based ad unit that appear at the top of search results.

They’re designed to help businesses showcase their brand visually with the ability to include up to 8 images.

Each image can have a unique caption, and advertisers can utilize a call-to-action button at the end of the gallery.

Gallery ads are a new ad format that can be used in addition to text ads in search campaigns. There is no need to create a specific campaign for gallery ads.