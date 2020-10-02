Try for Free
Google ‘News Showcase’ Coming Soon to Search Results

Google is previewing a feature called ‘News Showcase’ which is designed to highlight journalism in a new way.

Google is shining a spotlight on journalism in ‘News Showcase,’ an all-new experience coming soon to search results.

News Showcase is an interactive set of story panels that will initially be rolled out to Google News on Android.

Google ‘News Showcase’ Coming Soon to Search ResultsMore perspective from publishers in Google News Showcase.

There are imminent plans to bring the feature to Google News on iOS as well, and finally to Search and Discover at some point in the future.

Some of the unique features of Google News Showcase include:

  • More perspective from publishers
  • A timeline of events
  • Deeper understanding with key bullet points
  • Related articles
Google ‘News Showcase’ Coming Soon to Search ResultsGet a full timeline of events for news stories.

In an announcement, Google states:

“These panels give participating publishers the ability to package the stories that appear within Google’s news products, providing deeper storytelling and more context through features like timelines, bullets and related articles.

Other components like video, audio and daily briefings will come next.”

Google ‘News Showcase’ Coming Soon to Search ResultsBullet points for each story.

Google says News Showcase is designed to benefit both publishers and readers.

Readers will benefit from more insight on important stories, and publishers will benefit in a multitude of ways.

In addition to greater exposure in Google products, publishers will be paid to create content content for News Showcase.

Google has signed partnerships with 200 publications across the world. All will be able to make their own editorial decisions over their content is presented.

This is a significant advancement in Google’s approach to journalistic content and opens a door for more publishers to get paid for their work.

“News Showcase builds on our existing news licensing program, which is already paying publishers for quality journalism, and other news-related efforts like Subscribe with Google, Web Stories and audio news.

And it will give readers more context and perspective on important stories in the news and drive high-value traffic to a publisher’s site.”

$1 Billion Investment in News Content

Google News Showcase is being developed as part of a $1 billion investment in partnerships with news publishers.

Nearly 200 partnerships have already been signed with leading publications across Germany, Brazil, Argentina, Canada, the UK, and Australia.

Publications include award-winning national, regional, and local titles like:

  • Der Spiegel
  • Stern
  • Die Zeit
  • Folha de S.Paulo
  • Band
  • Infobae
  • El Litoral
  • GZH
  • WAZ
  • SooToday

See more of Google’s news partners in the graphic below.

Google ‘News Showcase’ Coming Soon to Search Results

Google says the number of news publications will grow as News Showcase expands to other countries including India, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

Google News Showcase will start rolling out in Germany and Brazil today and come to other countries over time.

This is a long-term commitment, Google says, to the “overall sustainability of our news partners around the world.”

Source: Google

 

