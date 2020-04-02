Optimize Your Text Now!
Google My Business Launches New Post Type for COVID-19 Related Announcements

Google My Business listings now have access to a new type of post designed for announcements related to COVID-19.

Some examples of such announcements are:

  • Temporary closures
  • New operating hours
  • Changes to regular service, such as moving to takeout/delivery only
  • Safety precautions being taken by the business
  • In-stock, low stock, or out of stock announcements for high demand products
    And so on

COVID-19 update posts will appear at the top of a business’s profile in local search.

So you can continue to publish other types of posts, and the COVID-19 post will remain pinned to the top.

Here’s how to create one of these posts.

Creating a COVID-19 Post in Google My Business

Here’s how to post an announcement related to COVID-19 in Google My Business.

  • On a desktop computer, sign in to Google My Business.
  • From the menu, click Posts.
  • At the top of the page, choose the “COVID-19 update” tab. GMB may ask for information such as:
    • Hours of operation and temporary closures
    • Changes to how the business operates, such as takeout or delivery only, call for details, or others
    • Updates to how the location is being managed as it relates to safety and hygiene
    • Requests for support
  • Click Preview to see your post before it goes live.
  • Click Publish when you’re satisfied with the post.

Other Details About COVID-19 Posts

Published for 14 Days

As it stands, the shelf life for a COVID-19 post is the same as any other Google My Business post – 14 days.

That means, if the information remains relevant after 14 days, the same post will have to be published again.

This may change depending on the ongoing status of the pandemic, but for now you should assume the post will disappear after 14 days.

Available to All Google My Business Listings

These new COVID-19 posts are available to all listings, whether it’s a healthcare organization or a local restaurant.

Every business can use a COVID-19 post if it needs to.

Text Only

Unlike regular Google My Business posts that allow other types of media to be attached, COVID-19 posts allow text only.

Desktop Only

COVID-19 posts can be published only from the desktop version of Google My Business.

However, the posts will be displayed in both desktop search and mobile search.

Source: Google My Business Help

