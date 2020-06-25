Google My Business Adds 4 New Attributes

Google is rolling out four new attributes that businesses can use to make their Google My Business listing stand out in search results.

Carrie Hill, a local search analyst with Sterling Sky, Inc., reports the following four attributes have started appearing in business’s knowledge panels:

Online Care

Online Appointment

Online Estimates

Online Classes

Businesses can add these, and any other existing attributes, to their GMB profile and Google may show them in search results for relevant queries.

Here’s an example of what the new “Online Care” attribute looks like in search result.

'Online care' attribute appearing on desktop results. pic.twitter.com/6Z9FxqmIqn — Tom Waddington (@tomwaddington8) June 15, 2020

Attributes in a Google My Business profile are designed to grab searchers’ attention by highlighting important service offerings.

Searchers can use attributes to make more informed decisions about where to visit.

Attributes have traditionally been tailored toward people visiting the location in person, such as “WiFi,” “outdoor seating,” and things of that nature.

With many businesses still being forced to remain closed, there’s been a shift toward offering online services. In some cases, businesses are serving clients online for the first time ever.

Similarly, people are seeking online alternatives to services they can no longer access in person. This may include doctors, fitness instructors, therapists, and others.

Given the sudden change in services businesses are offering, and the change in services people are looking for, it’s time for Google My Business to be updated accordingly.

How to Add Attributes to Your Google My Business Listing

Businesses can the new attributes, or existing attributes, to their Google My Business listing by following the steps below:

Sign in to Google My Business.

Open the location you’d like to manage.

From the menu, click Info .

. Find “ Add Attributes ” and click Edit . You can search for the attribute you want to add, or scroll through all the available options for your business.

” and click . When you’re finished updating your attributes, click Apply.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Note that all businesses do not have access to all attributes. Available attributes vary according to the category of business.

For example, a pizza delivery place is unlikely to be able to add attributes such as “online care” and “online classes” to their GMB listing.

If your business is one that would have any of the four new attributes as service offerings, then it’s likely you’ll have access to them in GMB.

Google has been rolling out a steady stream of updates to its GMB platform ever since the pandemic hit. This is the second time new attributes have been added in less than a month.

Back in May, Google My Business added three new attributes to help restaurants highlight whether they’re offering dine-in, takeout, or delivery services.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

As businesses start to re-open now, I predict the next wave of attributes will be related to businesses’ safety measures.

In the future, businesses may be able to highlight whether masks are mandatory optional, for example.

It may become important for businesses to highlight their maximum capacity as well. Then, searchers can use the in-store traffic estimates to gauge whether it’s a good time time to visit.

That’s just me brainstorming–though I imagine it won’t be long before we see more GMB updates as businesses adjust to the “new normal.”

Source: Local University