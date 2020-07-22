New Google Mortgage Information Search

Google announced they are rolling out a mortgage information search product. The new service will show in mobile searches.

Google Mortgage Information Search for Mobile

Google’s new service is a collaboration with Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). The CFPB is a United States government

organization that regulates the consumer financial products and services.

The new mortgage search tool is available in mobile.

According to the CFPBs About Us page:

“We protect consumers from unfair, deceptive, or abusive practices and take action against companies that break the law. We arm people

with the information, steps, and tools that they need to make smart financial decisions.”

Google is partnering with the U.S. government to provide information that is meant to benefit consumers.

Four Ads Above Mortgage Tools

In a search for mortgage, I had to scroll past four ads before I could get to Google’s new mortgage tools.

Screenshot of a Google search ad above the mortgage information tools:

The search results are beneath Google’s mortgage search tools. But you have to scroll past multiple mortgage related Google features before you get to two search results that in my case was from the same domain.

Then that’s followed by FAQs that have no links to the website of origin.

Did Google “Borrow” Content Without Attribution?

One of the FAQs has content that appears to have been sourced from BankRate.com. But there is no link to the source of the information or any other attribution.

It’s possible that BankRate is not the original source of that content. But a search for a snippet of that phrase shows BankRate as the likeliest source.

One Section from Google’s Mortgage Search FAQ:

Screenshot from a BankRate.com Page:

The content from Google’s FAQ exactly matches the content on BankRate.com. But there is no link or attribution from Google to BankRate.com.

The page is visible here.

How does Google’s Mortgage Search Work?

Google’s new mortgage information search provides multiple choices for finding more information about mortgages.

The information is designed to funnel consumers from every point of their mortgage research journey.

According to Google:

“For those looking for insights on how to get started or preparing to close, we collaborated with the CFPB to surface the key steps

involved in getting a mortgage under the process section. No matter what phase of the journey you’re on, you can select a step to find a

list of relevant documents and helpful tips from the CFPB. “

What is Google Mortgage Information Search?

The mortgage information search offers the following tools:

Mortgage calculator

Mortgage rate tool

Step by step mortgage tool

Videos with How-to and 101 level information

Read Google’s announcement here:

Find Helpful Information on the Mortgage Process in Search

CFPB About Us Page