Google Merchant Center To Integrate Amazon For Shipping Data

Google announced plans to integrate Amazon’s Multi-Channel Fulfillment (MCF) service into its Merchant Center platform.

This integration provides retailers using Amazon MCF with new tools for displaying shipping information on Google’s shopping platform.

Key Features

This update includes several components:

An intake form in Amazon’s Seller Central, allowing MCF merchants to connect their website and Google Merchant Center ID. A new “Amazon MCF” shipping policy in Google Merchant Center that will automatically populate shipping information for MCF-fulfilled products. Notifications within Merchant Center about discrepancies, product eligibility, and other relevant alerts.

Impact on Retailers

Google’s data suggests possible benefits for merchants offering expedited shipping:

Click-through rates on Google Shopping ads in the US could increase by 1.5% to 7.6% for merchants offering free shipping arriving in 3 days or less.

Conversion rates on these ads could increase by 1.9% to 7.2%.

Google’s announcement notes that these figures are based on data from June.

Additionally, Google suggests that clear shipping expectations could help reduce cart abandonment.

Retailers will receive notifications in Merchant Center about how to implement and utilize the new features.

Looking Ahead

This integration represents a collaboration between two major players in the ecommerce space.

Amazon’s MCF service allows merchants to use Amazon’s fulfillment network for orders placed through other sales channels, while Merchant Center helps retailers manage how their product inventory appears on Google.

Integrating the two allows retailers to accurately represent their shipping capabilities on Google’s platform.

