Google May Unify Schema Markup & Merchant Center Feed Data

Google revealed it’s working to bridge the gap between two key product data sources that power its shopping results – website markup using schema.org structured data and product feeds submitted via Google Merchant Center.

The initiative, mentioned during a recent “Search Off The Record” podcast episode, aims to achieve one-to-one parity between the product attributes supported by schema.org’s open-source standards and Google’s merchant feed specifications.

Leveraging Dual Product Data Pipelines

In search results, Google leverages structured data markup, and Merchant Center product feeds to surface rich product listings.

Irina Tuduce, a longtime Google employee involved with the company’s shopping search infrastructure, says merchants should utilize both options.

Tuduce stated:

“We recommend doing both. Because, as I said, in signing up on the Merchant Center UI, you make sure some of your inventory, the one that you specify, will be in the Shopping results. And you can make sure you’ll be on dotcom on the Shopping tab and Image tab. And then, if you specify how often you want us to refresh your data, then you can be sure that that information will be refreshed. Otherwise, yeah, you don’t know when we will have the resources to recrawl you and update that information.”

Meanwhile, implementing schema.org markup allows Google to extract product details from websites during the crawling process.

Reconciling Markup and Feed Discrepancies

However, discrepancies can arise when the product information in a merchant’s schema.org markup doesn’t perfectly align with the details provided via their Merchant Center feed uploads.

Tuduce explained

“If you don’t have the schema.org markup on your page, we’ll probably stick to the inventory that you specify in your feed specification.”

Google’s initiative aims to resolve such discrepancies.

Simplifying Merchant Product Data Management

Unifying the product attributes across both sources aims to simplify data management and ensure consistent product listings across Google.

Regarding the current inconsistencies between schema.org markup and merchant feed specifications, Tuduce says:

“The attributes overlap to a big extent, but there are still gaps that exist. We will want to address those gaps.”

As the effort progresses, Google plans to keep marketers informed by leveraging schema.org’s active GitHub community and opening the update process to public feedback.

The unified product data model could keep product details like pricing, availability, and variant information consistently updated and accurately reflected across Google’s search results.

Why This Matters

For merchants, consistent product listings with accurate, up-to-date details can boost visibility in Google’s shopping experiences. Streamlined data processes also mean less redundant work.

For consumers, a harmonized system translates to more relevant, trustworthy shopping journeys.

What You Can Do Now

Audit current product data across website markup and merchant feeds for inconsistencies.

Prepare to consolidate product data workflows as Google’s unified model rolls out.

Implement richer product schema markup using expanded vocabulary.

Monitor metrics like impressions/clicks as consistent data surfaces.

Prioritize product data hygiene and frequent catalog updates.

By aligning your practices with Google’s future plans, you can capitalize on new opportunities for streamlined product data management and enhanced shopping search visibility.

Hear the full discussion below, starting around the 12-minute mark: