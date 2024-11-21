Google May Have to Sell Chrome Browser To Comply With DOJ Ruling

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has proposed that Google sell its Chrome web browser and possibly the Android mobile operating system.

This suggestion is part of a larger effort to address the company’s alleged monopoly in online search.

In a 23-page brief submitted to the U.S. District Court in Washington D.C., the DOJ outlined extensive measures to dismantle what it claims are Google’s illegal monopolies in general search services and search text advertising.

DOJ Seeks Divestiture of Chrome & Possibly Android

The DOJ’s proposal centers on the divestiture of the Chrome browser, which the agency claims has strengthened Google’s dominance in the search market.

The DOJ wrote in its filing:

“To address these challenges, Google must divest Chrome, which has ‘fortified [Google’s] dominance,’ so that rivals may pursue distribution partnerships that this ‘realit[y] of control’ today prevents.”

The DOJ suggested that Google should sell the Android mobile operating system if behavioral remedies to prevent self-preferencing practices do not restore competition.

However, the DOJ acknowledged that the divestiture of Android “may draw significant objections from Google or other market participants.”

In addition to the structural breakup, the DOJ is seeking a range of conduct remedies, including:

Prohibiting Google from entering into exclusivity agreements

Banning self-preferencing of its search products

Mandating data sharing with rivals

Establishing a Technical Committee to monitor compliance.

The proposed judgment would remain in effect for 10 years.

Google Responds To DOJ’s Proposal

Google swiftly condemned the DOJ’s proposal, calling it a “radical interventionist agenda” that would harm innovation and America’s global technology leadership.

In a blog post, Kent Walker, Google’s President of Global Affairs, said the remedies would:

“.. break a range of Google products — even beyond Search — that people love and find helpful in their everyday lives.”

Walker adds:

“DOJ’s approach would result in unprecedented government overreach that would harm American consumers, developers, and small businesses — and jeopardize America’s global economic and technological leadership at precisely the moment it’s needed most.”

Google raises the following concerns about the DOJ’s plan:

It would require disclosing users’ personal search queries to “unknown foreign and domestic companies.”

It could endanger security and privacy by forcing the sale of Chrome and Android

It may “chill” investment in artificial intelligence where Google is a leader.

Next Steps

The recent court filings are part of the DOJ’s antitrust case against Google, which started in October 2020 with help from several state attorneys.

In September, Judge Amit Mehta found that Google had broken antitrust laws to keep its search and search advertising monopolies. This ruling will lead to a phase where solutions to restore competition will be discussed.

Both sides are expected to present detailed proposals for these solutions in the coming months, with a hearing planned for next year.

The outcome could significantly affect Google’s business model and the online advertising market.

Featured Image: JarTee/Shutterstock