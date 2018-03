Google Maps is Now Available in 39 More Languages

Google has released a update to Maps which makes the service available in 39 more languages.

It’s estimated that as many as 1.25 billion people worldwide speak the languages that have been added to Google Maps. The new languages include:

Afrikaans

Albanian

Amharic

Armenian

Azerbaijani

Bosnian

Burmese

Croatian

Czech

Danish

Estonian

Filipino

Finnish

Georgian

Hebrew

Icelandic

Indonesian

Kazakh

Khmer

Kyrgyz, Lao

Latvian

Lithuanian

Macedonian

Malay

Mongolian

Norwegian

Persian

Romanian

Serbian

Slovak

Slovenian

Swahili

Swedish

Turkish

Ukrainian

Uzbek

Vietnamese

Zulu

This update is now available in Google Maps on iOS, Android, and desktop.