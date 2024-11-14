Google Maps Launches Product Search: Steps For Retailers

Google has updated Maps to include product-specific search capabilities, just in time for the holiday shopping season.

This feature allows consumers to search for specific items and find nearby stores with available inventory.

Key Features

The update lets you search for products directly within Google Maps and find real-time inventory availability at nearby stores.

Shoppers can find a wide range of items and have immediate access to local pickup options.

In an announcement, Google states:

“Need a last-minute gift? Now, you can search in Google Maps for items like pickleball rackets, board games, ice cream makers and more to find nearby stores that have them in stock so you can pick up what you need, stat. No empty stockings here!”

Implementation Guide For Retailers

Retailers should focus on three key components to succeed with Google Maps’ product search feature.

1. Structured Data Markup

Local inventory visibility depends on using Schema.org markup correctly.

The example below shows what’s for products to be visible on Google Maps:

<script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "https://schema.org", "@type": "Product", "name": "Pickleball Paddle Pro X1", "description": "Professional grade pickleball paddle", "sku": "PP-X1-2024", "brand": { "@type": "Brand", "name": "SportsPro" }, "offers": { "@type": "Offer", "availability": "https://schema.org/InStock", "price": "89.99", "priceCurrency": "USD", "availableAtOrFrom": { "@type": "Store", "name": "SportStore Downtown", "address": { "@type": "PostalAddress", "streetAddress": "123 Main Street", "addressLocality": "Austin", "addressRegion": "TX", "postalCode": "78701" } } } } </script>

2. Inventory Management

To ensure this feature works well, accurate inventory tracking is important.

Follow these key steps to keep your data correct:

Regularly sync with Google Merchant Center.

Automate inventory updates.

Update inventory at least once every 24 hours.

3. Store Location Integration

Accurate store location information helps customers find you after discovering your products.

Here are the key elements to focus on:

Ensure your Google Business Profile is correct.

Keep your geocoding information accurate.

Update your operating hours regularly.

Adjust pickup availability settings as needed.

Looking Ahead

For retailers aiming to make the most of this feature, here are the recommended steps to follow:

Verify the setup of your Google Merchant Center. Implement the necessary structured data. Test the transmission of your data. Monitor performance using Google Search Console. Regularly update your inventory feeds.

This update can help drive more customers to physical stores during the holiday shopping season and beyond.

For more information, Google provides detailed guides in the Merchant Center help section.

Featured Image: Rokas Tenys/Shutterstock