Google Maps is Adding Local Recommendations in ‘For You’ Tab

Google Maps is piloting a new feature which sees its Local Guides providing recommendations to users. Users in select cities will see local recommendations will appear in the ‘For You’ tab.

Local Guides are regular people who avidly contribute reviews, photos, and other information to Google Maps. There are now over 100 millions Local Guides across tens of thousands of cities, the company explains:

“Across 24,000 cities and towns, we now have an active community of 120 million Local Guides on Google Maps who are passionate about sharing their experiences by contributing reviews, photos, lists and more. If you’re in Bangalore, Melvin John is a Local Guide whose reviews and recommendations will guide you through the city’s microbrewery scene. And if you’ve used Google Maps in Tokyo, Ayaka Ohkawa’s popular photography has probably helped you explore the city’s landmarks, cuisine and culture.”

Local Guide recommendations are rolling out to the following cities:

Bangkok

Delhi

London

Mexico City

New York

Osaka

San Francisco

São Paulo

Tokyo

If you happen to find a particular Local Guide to be especially helpful, you’ll be able to follow them similar to how you would follow users on social media platforms. Then, any time they share something new to Google Maps you’ll be among the first to see it.

These pilot features will be available soon to the nine test cities listed above.