Google Maps Introduces New Ways To Plan Travel & Navigate

Google has announced several updates to Google Maps, just in time for the busy holiday season. The new features aim to improve the app’s transit navigation, trip planning, and community engagement.

Transit Directions Get Smarter Recommendations

In the next few weeks, Google Maps will provide smarter recommendations for transit routes. Searching for directions will suggest the best way to your destination based on the estimated time of arrival, number of transfers, and trip duration.

You can also filter routes by preferences like transit type or routes with less walking. Over 80 cities worldwide will gain detailed station entrance and exit information to help travelers avoid getting on the wrong train.

New Tools For Collaborative Trip Planning

Google Maps is enhancing its lists feature to make group trip planning easier. You can now instantly create a shareable list when sending locations to friends. All trip members can then add and vote on places using emoji reactions.

According to Amanda Leicht Moore, Director of Product at Google Maps, this aims to “take planning out of the group chat and keep it in one helpful place.” The updated lists will begin rolling out globally over the next few weeks.

Community Engagement With Emoji Reactions

Also new is the ability to react to photos, videos, and reviews with emojis. Google Maps will even suggest tailored “mashup” emoji based on the content, like a combined yum face and bagel emoji for reactions to food photos.

The emoji reactions are designed to help you quickly engage with and evaluate community content on the platform. This feature is live now globally on both iOS and Android.

Helpful Data For Holiday Shopping & Travel

In addition to the new features, Google Maps will provide data on the best and worst times to visit popular destinations like grocery stores and malls during the holidays. This aims to help travelers avoid busy locations and minimize stress.

The announcements come as people gear up for a busy holiday season full of travel, shopping, and group activities. Google’s latest Maps updates provide helpful tools to navigate it all.