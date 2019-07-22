Advertisement

date 2019-07-22

Google Maps App Updated With Ability to Edit Business Information

Matt Southern Matt Southern
Matt Southern
Google Maps App Updated With Ability to Edit Business Information

Google has updated the Maps app on iOS, allowing business owners to edit their listing information without leaving the app.

This will make it easier for verified owners and managers to edit their business profile.

Business owners may find this feature especially helpful when looking up their own listing in Google Maps.

For example, you may be checking your listing to see if there are any new reviews or customer photos and end up spotting an inaccuracy in the business profile.

Maybe you changed your hours or stopped offering a particular service, and the change isn’t reflected in the business listing.

Now you can update the information immediately in the Maps app, rather than leaving the app and using a mobile browser or the Google My Business app.

