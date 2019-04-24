Google Makes it Easier to Find Work-From-Home Jobs

ADVERTISEMENT

Google is making it easier for job searchers in the US to find work-from-home positions.

Users can now search for jobs in Google and filter their location to “work from home” to find remote jobs.

This filter will help users find jobs that are listed as either “remote,” “work from home,” or “telecommute.

Job hunters can use the filter to find work-from-home jobs across all industries, but only in the US.

Filtering job listings by work-from-home positions is possible thanks to remote job markup and telecommuting job markup.

For employers, that means job listings must utilize that markup in order to be discovered with this feature.

Google is also working with a number of job listing sites to expand the number of remote jobs that can be found in search results.

Currently, Google is working with Working Nomads, We Work Remotely, and ZipRecruiter.

So if you’re not comfortable with Schema markup, listing your remote job openings on either of those sites should help them get found with Google’s new filter.