Google Lets Businesses Set Auto Responses To Common Questions

Google is rolling out a new feature for Business Profiles that allows you to set up automated responses to frequently asked questions from customers.

Using this feature, you can suggest questions for people to ask when messaging your business via your Google Business Profile. Similar to how a customer service chatbot works on business websites.

Also, in the style of a chatbot, you can set up automated responses to the questions.

This feature was spotted by SEO professional Stefan Somborac, who shared his discovery on Twitter:

New feature for Messages on Google Business Profile:

FAQ – Create up to 10 FAQ

– Questions max. 40 char

– Answers max. 500 char Perhaps the best feature: Answers can include links. Great opportunity to link customers to in-depth content on your website! pic.twitter.com/4z7RmlfMLP — Stefan Somborac (@StefanSomborac) July 20, 2022

There’s no official announcement about the addition of automated FAQs for Google Business Profiles, but I confirmed the new feature by checking this help page with the Wayback Machine. The section on FAQs isn’t present in cached versions of the page from last month, which means the launch occurred within the past several weeks.

Here’s more about how automated FAQs work and how to set them up for your business.

How To Set Up Automated FAQs On Your Google Business Profile

Businesses can now pre-populate a list of questions for customers to ask when they initiate a chat via your profile on Google.

You can craft a response for each question that sends automatically, so the customer doesn’t have to wait for a reply.

If you find you’re getting many of the same questions, this is an excellent opportunity to save time and serve your customers more efficiently.

You can also use this feature to get customers off Google and onto your website. Responses can include links, so feel free to direct customers to a page on your website that answers their questions.

To enable automated FAQs for your Google Business Profile, follow these steps:

Search for “my business” in Google on a web browser.

Click Customers and then Messages .

and then . Click Menu , and then Message settings , and then Manage frequently asked questions .

, and then , and then . Click +Add a question

You can set up ten questions per business profile. Questions can be maximum of 40 characters, and answers can be maximum of 500 characters.

