Google Lets Businesses Create a Carousel of Recent Offers

Google is enhancing business profiles with a new layout that features a dedicated space for recent offers.

That means offers will show up more prominently when the business is searched for, letting users quickly discover what promotions are currently running.

Businesses can control how offers appear on their profile with the Google My Business app.

When creating a post in the Google My Business App, there’s an option to categorize it as an offer.

Categorizing a post as an offer will allow businesses to customize different parameters, such as:

Title

Description

Photo

Start and end dates

Coupon code

Website link

Other terms and conditions

Businesses can surface up to 10 unique offers, which will be displayed as a carousel

The Google My Business app is required to create offer posts. Offers can be viewed by searchers across mobile and desktop.