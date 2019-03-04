Advertisement

Google Lets Businesses Create a Carousel of Recent Offers

Matt Southern Matt Southern
Matt Southern SEJ STAFF Matt SouthernLead News Writer at Search Engine Journal
Bio
Follow
 / 
Google Lets Businesses Create a Carousel of Recent Offers

Google is enhancing business profiles with a new layout that features a dedicated space for recent offers.

That means offers will show up more prominently when the business is searched for, letting users quickly discover what promotions are currently running.

Google Lets Businesses Create a Carousel of Recent Offers

Businesses can control how offers appear on their profile with the Google My Business app.

When creating a post in the Google My Business App, there’s an option to categorize it as an offer.

Categorizing a post as an offer will allow businesses to customize different parameters, such as:

  • Title
  • Description
  • Photo
  • Start and end dates
  • Coupon code
  • Website link
  • Other terms and conditions

Google Lets Businesses Create a Carousel of Recent Offers

Businesses can surface up to 10 unique offers, which will be displayed as a carousel

The Google My Business app is required to create offer posts. Offers can be viewed by searchers across mobile and desktop.

CategoryLocal SearchNews
ADVERTISEMENT

Subscribe to SEJ

Get our daily newsletter from SEJ's Founder Loren Baker about the latest news in the industry!

Ebook
Matt Southern

Matt Southern

Lead News Writer at Search Engine Journal

Matt Southern has been the lead news writer at Search Engine Journal since 2013. With a degree in communications, Matt ... [Read full bio]

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Related Posts
Advertisement
Read the Next Article
Read the Next