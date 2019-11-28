Google Lets Businesses Add a Custom List of Services to GMB Listings

An update to Google My Business will allow service-based businesses to specify the types of services they offer to customers.

Google My Business will provide a selection of suggested types of services to choose from, for example, plumbers may see “Install faucet” or “Repair toilet” as services to add.

Google believes having standardized job types will make it easier for customers to find the services they need. On the business side, Google says adding a list of service types will generate more relevant leads for those services.

If the service is not listed in Google’s suggestions, then businesses can add their own custom services by following the steps below: