Google Launches Tool For Practicing Job Interviews

Google has launched Interview Warmup, a new tool that uses artificial intelligence to help people prepare for job interviews.

Part of the Grow with Google and Career Certification initiatives, it asks common interview questions and transcribes answers in real-time.

Originally intended to help Google Career Certificate learners prepare for job searching, Interview Warmup is now open to anyone.

Using voice-to-text or the keyboard, users can practice answering questions commonly asked in interviews, as well as job-specific ones picked by an expert in that field.

The tool then analyzes the answers and offers suggestions for improvement.

Currently, Interview Warmup has field-focused questions for Information Analytics, E-Commerce, IT Help, Undertaking Administration, UX Design or Basic.

Interview Warmup features three types of questions:

Background – covering past training and experience

– covering past training and experience Situational – how specific situations were handled in the past or might be dealt with in the future

– how specific situations were handled in the past or might be dealt with in the future Technical – covering knowledge and skills, often testing how hypothetical problems would have been handled

Machine Learning Analyzes Responses and Provides Insights

As well as allowing for personal review, Google’s algorithm will employ machine learning to identify patterns and generate insights in a user’s answers. These include:

Job-related terms, which highlights words in answers that are relevant to the specific field

Most-used phrases, which points out phrases that have been used three or more times and provides alternatives.

Talking points uses Google’s artificial intelligence to uncover important points in replies, including skills, experience and lessons learned.

“Insights help you discover patterns in your answers,” Interview Warmup’s FAQ page said. “They don’t ‘grade’ your answer or tell you what part of your answer is right or wrong. Insights include the job-related terms you use, your most-used words, and the talking points you cover.”

Google does not save audio or the transcripts from interview sessions, though users can manually copy or download a transcript upon completion. This feature is currently only available in the U.S.

Since Interview Warmup was designed for Google Career Certificates learners, you may run into questions that are specific each of the certificates. However, the tool is available for everyone to use and has general questions applicable to many fields.

More than 70,000 people have earned a certificate and 75% of graduates report positive career impacts within six months of graduating, Google says.

Source: Interview Warmup

Featured Image: charnsitr/Shutterstock