Google Launches “Notes” To Add User Comments In Search Results

Google announced the launch of a new experiment called Notes that will allow users to view and share tips alongside search results, per an announcement released Tuesday morning.

Notes is being released through Google’s Search Labs, which offers early previews of experimental features so users can test new capabilities not yet available widely.

Google has previously released other search experiments through Labs, like its conversational AI assistant Bard.

How Notes Works

With Notes, users who opt-in through Google’s Search Labs will see a “Notes” button under certain search results and Discover articles in the Google app.

Tapping the button will reveal notes left by others about that page.

You can also create your own notes to “share your expertise with the world,” said Brad Kellett, Senior Director of Engineering for Google Search.

Notes may include text, photos, stickers and other customizable elements. Google will soon add AI-generated images to notes as well.

Providing Relevant Tips

“We’ve seen in our research that people are interested in what people like them are saying about a given web page,” Kellett said. “Notes are designed to work hand-in-hand with existing content on the web, adding a new layer of human insights to your search results.”

Kellett provided examples of how Notes could help users, like uncovering neighborhood tips on articles about new cities or modifying recipe spice levels based on other users’ experiences.

“Our goal with this new Labs experiment is to provide access to helpful tips about an article or topic from both experts and everyday people,” he stated. “This not only helps you narrow in on the most relevant information, but also may help you see what worked for others who have been there before.”

Prioritizing Safety & Quality

Google emphasized that content safety and quality are critical priorities. Notes will utilize protections and human content moderation similar to standard Search results. The feature will remain in experimental beta testing “to test and learn what works best for users before bringing these capabilities to a broader audience on Search,” the company said.

Addressing Site Owner Concerns

Regarding site owner concerns, Google stated: “In the months ahead, we’ll actively explore ways to provide site owners insights into notes on their content. We understand this is an important need for websites, and we’re committed to working with them to determine what tools and insights will be most beneficial.”

Availability

Starting today, Notes is available in English in the U.S. and in English and Hindi in India through the Google Search Labs option on Android and iOS.