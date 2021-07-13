Google Launches New Structured Data For Job Listings

Google is introducing a new structured data markup property for job listings that allow prospects to apply directly on the employer’s website.

In addition, Google is mandating a new editorial content policy in an effort to users can understand the content in a job listing and easily apply for it either directly or another way.

First let’s look at the new structured data property.

New directApply Markup For Job Listings

The new directApply property allows employers to indicate if there’s an option for prospective employees to apply for a job on their website.

Google says this markup is suitable for job listings that meet a certain set of user actions required to apply for the job. Namely, the user must be offered a short and straightforward application process.

Employers offer a “direct apply experience,” as defined by Google, if one of these conditions are met:

The user completes the application process on your site.

Once arriving at your page from Google, the user doesn’t have to click on apply and provide user information more than once to complete the application process.

In other words, if the job listing requires applicants to upload a resume and then type all that same information again in an application form, it’s not eligible for this markup.

Site owners can start using this markup right away, though there may not be any immediate effect in search results as Google works to integrate this information into its index.

New Content Policy For Job Listings

Google’s new editorial content policy includes guidance around obstructive text and images, excessive and distractive ads, or content that doesn’t add any value to the job posting.

Google asks that job listings also follow basic grammar rules, such as proper capitalization.

Based on research findings, Google offers the following tips to employers to improve job seeker trust and potentially attract more applicants:

No scams : Verify that no job listings represent scams or spams. Listings must represent real job opportunities.

: Verify that no job listings represent scams or spams. Listings must represent real job opportunities. Improve user experience : Sites with poor user experience ask for user information when it’s not necessary, have poor quality pages, or have complex application processes.

: Sites with poor user experience ask for user information when it’s not necessary, have poor quality pages, or have complex application processes. Remove expired job posts : Don’t leave a job post open if it is no longer accepting new applications.

: Don’t leave a job post open if it is no longer accepting new applications. Genuine dates : Don’t mask old jobs as new ones and don’t update the DatePosted property if there was no change to the job post.

: Don’t mask old jobs as new ones and don’t update the DatePosted property if there was no change to the job post. No wrong or misleading info: This includes incorrect salary, location, working hours, employment type, or other job specific details.

Google’s new editorial content policy for job listings will go into effect on October 1, 2021.

Source: Google Search Central Blog