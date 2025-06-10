Google Launches Loyalty Program Structured Data Support

Google now supports structured data that allows businesses to show loyalty program benefits in search results.

Businesses can use two new types of structured data. One type defines the loyalty program itself, while the other illustrates the benefits members receive for specific products.

Here’s what you need to know.

Loyalty Structured Data

When businesses use this new structured data for loyalty programs, their products can display member benefits directly in Google. This allows shoppers to view the perks before clicking on any listings.

Google recognizes four specific types of loyalty benefits that can be displayed:

Loyalty Points : Points earned per purchase

: Points earned per purchase Member-Only Prices : Exclusive pricing for members

: Exclusive pricing for members Special Returns : Perks like free returns

: Perks like free returns Special Shipping: Benefits like free or expedited shipping

This is a new way to make products more visible. It may also result in higher clicks from search results.

The announcement states:

“… member benefits, such as lower prices and earning loyalty points, are a major factor considered by shoppers when buying products online.”

Details & Requirements

The new feature needs two steps.

First, add loyalty program info to your ‘Organization’ structured data. Then, add loyalty benefits to your ‘Product’ structured data. Bonus step: Check if your markup works using the Rich Results Test tool.

With valid markup in place, Google will be aware of your loyalty program and the perks associated with each product.

Important note: Google recommends placing all loyalty program information on a single dedicated page rather than spreading it across multiple pages. This helps ensure proper crawling and indexing.

Multi-Tier Programs Now Supported

Businesses can define multiple membership tiers within a single loyalty program. Each tier can have different requirements for joining, such as:

Credit card signup requirements

Minimum spending thresholds (e.g., $250 annual spend)

Periodic membership fees

This flexibility allows businesses to create loyalty structures that match their existing programs.

Merchant Center Takes Priority

Google Shopping software engineers Irina Tuduce and Pascal Fleury note this feature is:

“… especially important if you don’t have a Merchant Center account and want the ability to provide a loyalty program for your business.”

It’s worth reiterating: If your business already uses Google Merchant Center, keep using that for loyalty programs.

Even if you implement both structured data markup and Merchant Center loyalty programs, Google will prioritize the Merchant Center settings. This ensures there’s no confusion about which data source takes to use.

Looking Ahead

The update seems aimed at helping smaller businesses compete with larger retailers, which often have complex Merchant Center setups.

Now, smaller sites can share similar information using structured data, including sophisticated multi-tier programs that were previously difficult to implement without Merchant Center.

Small and medium e-commerce sites without Merchant Center accounts should strongly consider adopting this markup.

For more details, see Google’s new help page.