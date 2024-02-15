Google Launches “How Search Works” Series To Demystify SEO

Google is releasing a new educational video series on its Search Central YouTube channel.

The videos feature Google engineer Gary Illyes, who provides an inside look at how Google Search works. The goal of the series is to explain the complexities of the search engine in an understandable way.

The first episode serves as an introduction to the series. Future episodes will delve deeper into techniques for improving website visibility in search results.

“How Search Works” Series Debut

“How Search Works” is a five-part series that delves into the technical aspects of Google’s Search functionality.

“We created this series to help you, your friends, family, business partners, and anyone, really, increase the visibility of your sites,” Illyes states, emphasizing the technical focus of the content.

The Mechanics of Search

The series aims to unpack the three core stages of Google Search:

Crawling – The process by which Google discovers URLs and explores the web. Indexing – How Google understands a page’s content and context in relation to the internet, storing it in a searchable format. Serving – The method Google employs to serve and rank search results.

Additionally, future videos will dissect the components of search results and how to optimize webpages pages to enhance visibility.

Key Takeaways From Episode One

Illyes underlines two critical points for understanding Google Search:

Google doesn’t accept payment for more frequent crawling or higher ranking. Gary emphasizes, “If anyone tells you otherwise, they’re wrong.” The quality of a website’s content is paramount for achieving a favorable position in search results.

Illyes claims Google’s definition of “quality” content will be explained in future episodes.

More Of The Same?

It’s unclear how Google’s new “How Search Works” video series will differ from its existing videos like “Search for Beginners.”

Based on the introduction, there is potential for a lot of repetitive content between the two series.

However, as advocates for publishing unique content, one would expect that the new videos will provide additional insights and information beyond what has already been covered in previous educational materials from Google.

Featured Image: Screenshot from YouTube.com/GoogleSearchCentral, February 2024.