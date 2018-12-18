Google Launches First-Ever Game Based on Google Search Trends

ADVERTISEMENT

How much do you know about this year’s top search trends?

Test your knowledge of Google Search in 2018 by taking the new ‘Game of the Year’ quiz.

Every year Google releases a roundup of top search trends, but this is the first time the company has developed a game based on search data.

The way it works is simple:

Answer a series of questions about this year’s trending searches

Collect points for correct answers

Unlock harder questions by progressing through the game

A special bonus round at the end ups the difficulty even more

After three wrong answers, it’s game over

I played it a few times and it’s actually pretty challenging. I managed to finish it with a high score of 603 points.

The game is easy enough to play, it’s just 20 multiple-choice questions and you have to pick what was searched more between several possible answers.

Bonus rounds appear throughout the game where you’re presented with a topic and have to choose whether it trended more or trended less in 2018.

If you lose the game by giving three wrong answers you can play again, but the questions are different every time.

Also, there is a 10-second time limit on each question, so you can’t look up the answers as you’re playing.

Questions vary wildly in terms of topics, including world events, celebrities, internet memes, sports, consumer products, food & beverage, and more.

The game works on both mobile and desktop, but it seems to be better optimized for mobile devices.

Try it out, and if you beat my high score send me a screenshot on Twitter!

Category News