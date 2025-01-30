Google Launches AI Phone Assistant To Call Businesses For You

Google has launched a new tool called “Ask For Me” that uses AI to help you make phone calls to local businesses.

“Ask For Me” is designed to streamline the process of calling multiple businesses to compare quotes and schedule appointments.

This feature is being rolled out first for auto repair shops and nail salons, and following this initial experiment, it may expand to other businesses.

“Ask For Me” is available to people in the United States who opt-in via Google’s Seach Labs.

How “Ask For Me” Works

If you’re located in the US, you can opt-in via the landing page.

Here’s what it looks like:

Clicking the toggle button will activate the “Try it out” button.

Clicking “Try it out” will send you to a list of example queries to try.

You can also manually enter queries like “oil change near me” or “nail salons nearby,” and look for the “Ask For Me” option.

Then, you’ll see a “Get Started” button, which prompts you to provide more details about your desired service.

Google’s AI will call local businesses on your behalf and summarize the results. This saves time by combining service quotes and scheduling options in one place.

Pilot Program

The pilot program focuses on auto services and nail salons. You can search for an oil change or a nail appointment, enter your preferences, and let Google handle the calls.

This feature uses the same technology as Google Duplex, which helps with restaurant reservations and updating business listings on Search and Maps.

Opt-Out Option

The “Ask For Me” feature is still in the testing phase, so it may not be available to everyone.

Businesses can choose not to receive automated calls if they prefer. Participating businesses will be informed about automated calls.

AI Data and Privacy Considerations

Like other AI tools, Google monitors and tracks how you use it. This includes your feedback, queries, and other engagement data.

Google says it uses human reviewers to check the quality of its AI-generated results.

All automated calls and data collection are explained to the person who receives the call.

What’s Next?

After opting in through Search Labs, search for “oil change near me” to test it out. You might get placed on a waitlist due to limited capacity, but once approved, you can experience how AI handles calls.