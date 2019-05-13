Start Now!
Google Launches a New Performance Planner for Google Ads

Google Ads is getting a new tool in the form of a Performance Planner that helps with planning ad spend.

Google says that, on average, Performance Planner can help advertisers drive up to 43% more conversions.

The tool focuses on driving incremental conversions by identifying the best spend amounts for your campaigns.

Ahmad Ismail, a Google Ads Product Manager, explains:

“For example, let’s say you have a $92,000 monthly budget across 100 Search campaigns. The planner will recommend how to distribute that $92,000 across those Search campaigns to maximize conversions and project results from these changes in your forecast.”

The performance planner can also make projections based on other adjustments, such as different spend levels and CPAs.

Simply click on different spend points to see the resulting changes in conversions. So you can see how conversions would differ at a $12 CPA compared to a $20 CPA.

With the performance planner, users can zoom out and get a campaign-level view of their accounts.

From there, you can see how much you’re spending on each campaign, allocate spend to different campaigns, and even add keywords to get a projection of how they would affect performance.

A newly added help article explains how Performance Planner has been engineered to provide the most accurate forecasts possible:

“Performance Planner takes into account billions of search queries, and is usually updated every 24 hours. Performance Planner then simulates relevant ad auctions in aggregate, including variables like seasonality, competitor activity, landing page, etc. It then forecasts conversions based on the conversion types in the “Conversions” column of your Google Ads performance reports.”

Lastly, but perhaps most importantly, this tool is a planner at its core. Changes made within the performance planner are not automatically implemented.

In order to implement changes made within the performance planner, you’ll have to download a file and utilize the Google Ads Manager.

