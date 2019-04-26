Advertisement

Google Issue is Causing it to Select Unrelated Canonical URLs

Google Issue is Causing it to Select Unrelated Canonical URLs

Google is currently experiencing an issue where it may have selected unrelated URLs.

As a result, the unrelated URLs may be reflected in the breadcrumb trails on mobile.

In what are said to be rare cases, this issue may prevent proper indexing.

According to an announcement made this evening, Google is aware of the issue and in the process of fixing it.

A further update will be provided when the issue is fully resolved.

Speaking of indexing issues, Google is still working on resolving the problem with Search Console’s indexed pages report.

As of today the issue still isn’t resolved, but Google is working on correcting it with fresh data and accurate live status reporting.

