Block fraudulent clicks on your Google Ads
ADVERTISEMENT

Google is Testing Favicons in the Top Stories Carousel

Matt Southern Matt Southern
Matt Southern SEJ STAFF Matt SouthernLead News Writer at Search Engine Journal
Bio
Follow
 / 
Google is Testing Favicons in the Top Stories Carousel

Google appears to be testing the use of favicons within the top stories carousel in search results.

Favicons are appearing for some users in desktop search results next to the website name, similar to how they appear in browser tabs.

Here’s an example of a test that was spotted earlier today.

I could not replicate this test. Here’s what the top stories carousel looks like for me with a similar query.

Google is Testing Favicons in the Top Stories Carousel

Jon Henshaw chimed in several hours later noting that he’s no longer able to replicate the test either.

Google never stops testing different ways to display search results, and it’s always interesting when one of the tests is spotted in the wild.

Whether Google decides to make one of its tests a permanent fixture in search results typically depends on how users respond to it.

For example, if more users click on results with favicons compared to results without favicons, then Google may display them more often.

In the past, Google has tested the use of favicons in regular search results snippets.

It’s much less common to see favicons appear in the top stories carousel.

CategoryNewsSEO

Subscribe to SEJ

Get our daily newsletter from SEJ's Founder Loren Baker about the latest news in the industry!

Ebook
ADVERTISEMENT
Matt Southern

Matt Southern

Lead News Writer at Search Engine Journal

Matt Southern has been the lead news writer at Search Engine Journal since 2013. With a degree in communications, Matt ... [Read full bio]

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Related Posts
Advertisement
Read the Next Article
Read the Next