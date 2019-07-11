Google is Rolling Out a Redesigned News Tab in Desktop Search Results

ADVERTISEMENT

Google announced it is launching a new look for the ‘News’ tab in desktop search. The redesign is rolling out over the coming weeks.

People have already been seeing the new design for Google News on desktop, which was initially thought to be a test.

Google confirmed today that the change is official and rolling out to everyone soon:

Over the next couple weeks we’re rolling out a redesigned News tab in Search on desktop. The refreshed design makes publisher names more prominent and organizes articles more clearly to help you find the news you need. Check it out 👇 pic.twitter.com/xa2aZfO4Qd — Google News Initiative (@GoogleNewsInit) July 11, 2019

The most striking change of this redesign is the new card-based layout, which more closely resembles the Google News experience on mobile devices.

Google says the new design organizes articles more clearly and in a way which makes specific items easier to find.

Of course, that will vary from person to person, as I’m sure many were fond of using the old design.

It might take some getting used to, but at least the experience is consistent now across desktop and mobile.