Google is Rolling Out a Redesigned News Tab in Desktop Search Results

Matt Southern Matt Southern
Matt Southern
Google announced it is launching a new look for the ‘News’ tab in desktop search. The redesign is rolling out over the coming weeks.

People have already been seeing the new design for Google News on desktop, which was initially thought to be a test.

Google confirmed today that the change is official and rolling out to everyone soon:

The most striking change of this redesign is the new card-based layout, which more closely resembles the Google News experience on mobile devices.

Google says the new design organizes articles more clearly and in a way which makes specific items easier to find.

Of course, that will vary from person to person, as I’m sure many were fond of using the old design.

It might take some getting used to, but at least the experience is consistent now across desktop and mobile.

Lead News Writer at Search Engine Journal

