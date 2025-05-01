Google Is Launching Search Central Deep Dive Events

Google announced via their Search Off the Record podcast that they are launching a multi-day conference series to enable in-depth workshops on SEO topics that matter. The series is launching as a test pilot in the Asia-Pacific region, then expanding from there.

Google’s Gary Illyes said that he’s been thinking of doing a multi-day event for the past year because he believes that the one-day format only allows for a relatively shallow coverage of important topics. He said that they’re constrained to 25 minutes to cover a topic which means that they end up speeding through the discussion without being able to “contextualize” them, to show how they’re relevant for people.

Gary explained:

“One of my pet peeves with Search Central Live is that we have these well-rehearsed talks that speed through one topic, and then you do, with that information, whatever you want. Basically, we don’t have time, like we have 25 minutes, maybe, for a talk. …how do you link the topic that you talked about to something tangible? Like, for example, if you are talking about crawling, then how do you show people how that looks like in Search Console or in server logs or whatever, if you don’t have the time, if you only have 25 minutes or even less?”

A Googler named Cherry commented:

“With longer time, of course, we can talk about more things, deeper things. We can have more time for networking, interactive… or even practical things that usually we might not have.”

Topics To Be Covered

The Googlers indicated that they’re not settled on the topics that they’ll cover, whether it will focus on the technical or marketing side of SEO or both. User feedback during the signup process may influence the sessions that they choose to present so that they can keep it relevant to what users in any particular geographic are are most concerned about.

Location Of Deep Dive Events

In a sign that this event is still in the planning stage, the Googlers said that they haven’t chosen where the first event will be held, only that they’re looking to kick them off in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, mentioning that Bali is on the list of places under consideration. Budget is one of the considerations.

Search Central Live Global

Lastly, they announced that they will still be presenting Search Central Live but will be expanding it to more locations globally, including possibly to the Baltics.

Listen To Search Off The Record Episode 90

Featured Image by Shutterstock/fongleon356