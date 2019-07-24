Google is Fixing a Bug That’s Causing Search Results to Not Fully Render

Google has confirmed it’s aware of a bug that’s causing search results to not fully render for some people.

According to complaints lodged in the Google supports forums, and on Twitter, this bug has been affecting people for at least a couple of days.

Again, not everyone is running into this issue. Search results are loading perfectly fine for most people.

While others, like this person in the Google forums, see a screen that looks like the one below:

As shown in the example above, the bug is causing search results to only partially render before the screen goes blank.

Many others have responded to the thread saying they have the same problem as well.

I combed through Twitter for any other mentions of this bug and only managed to find a handful of tweets.

That could mean the issue is not very widespread. It could also mean people simply aren’t rushing to Twitter to complain about it.

In any case, here’s what I managed to find:

@google any idea why the Google app on my Android phone can't display more than a few Google search results? It just cuts off and I can endlessly scroll a blank white list. This is supposed to be the one thing you're the absolute best at. pic.twitter.com/bVMx81xgcu — Lincoln (@GuymanX09) July 22, 2019

#gHelp When I type in a Google search, I get 1 or 2 results then just blank screen. Everytime. It will blank out in the middle of images, searches, Wiki reads, anything. Help! — dolshta waleed (@DolshtaWaleed) July 23, 2019

Is anyone else's Google search widget not loading results properly? For some reason, after the first few results the page is literally blank. Help! @Google — Bryan Doughty (@DOOKIE_DOOK) July 24, 2019

Google’s Danny Sullivan, via the Search Liaison Twitter account, issued the following statement on July 24 at 3:30 pm EST:

We're aware that for some people, our search results page might not be fully rendering. We're actively working to resolve this bug. — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) July 24, 2019

So far, that’s the only word from Google regarding this issue. I expect we’ll get another statement when more information is available.