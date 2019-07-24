Google is Delivering Less Organic Search Traffic Than Last Year

Organic search visits from Google are down compared to last year, while organic visits from DuckDuckGo are up significantly.

Merkle’s digital marketing report for Q2 2019 shows that Google’s organic search visits are down 8% from the same time period in 2018.

Organic visits from Bing and Yahoo are down as well, with declines of 26% and 11% respectively.

The only major search engine to deliver organic search visit growth last quarter is DuckDuckGo, with 49% more visits overall.

Looking at mobile visits specifically, DuckDuckGo is up 64% year-over-year. DuckDuckGo’s growth in mobile search was so strong that its organic search share on mobile has doubled from 0.3% to 0.6%.

Despite Google’s lack of growth in organic search visits, it still managed to gain 1% organic search visit share last quarter.

However, that appears to be at the expense of Bing losing 1% of its organic search visit share.

Now that we’ve looked at specific search engines, here’s a look at the overall organic search market in Q2 2019.

Organic Search in Q2 2019

Organic search produced 23% of all site visits in Q2 2019.

Total visits produced by organic search fell 6% year-over-year in Q2 2019, which is down even further from a 2% decline in Q1 2019.

Organic search visits were down across all devices but especially so on mobile phones, where visit growth dropped from 13% in Q1 2019 to 5% in Q2 2019.

Data shows that paid search visits on phones could be cutting into organic visits. Phones and tablets produced 59% of organic search visits in Q2 2019, compared to 65% of paid search visits.

According to Merkle, this was the weakest rate of growth for phone organic search since mid-2016.

The two biggest share gainers in Q2 2019 were paid search and direct site visits.

For more data, download the full report here.