Google is Changing How People Discover Movies & TV Shows

Google is changing the way people use its search engine to find the next TV show or movie to watch.

Starting today, when people in the US search for keywords such as “what to watch” on mobile they’ll be walked through a whole new search experience.

The new search experience for movies and TV shows will first get to know what a user already likes and which subscription services they have access to.

The interface itself is much like Tinder in the sense that users are asked to swipe right if they like what they see, or swipe left if they don’t.

After going through the initial rating process Google will have enough information to provide the user with personalized recommendations for what to watch next.

Google notes that its new recommendation system also works with less generic searches. For example, people could search for terms like “horror movies from the 80s,” or “adventure documentaries about climbing,” or whatever they happen to be in the mood for.

Once the user has found something to watch they can immediately find out where its available to rent, buy, or watch with existing subscriptions.

Lastly, here’s an example of what search results will look like when searching for “what to watch” after going through the initial rating process.