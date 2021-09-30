“Google” is Bing’s Top Keyword

“Google” is reportedly the top query in competitive search engine Bing, according to a document submitted to EU’s General Court.

Alfonso Lamadrid, lawyer for Alphabet Inc., told a European Union court this week:

“We have submitted evidence showing that the most common search query on Bing is by far Google.”

That’s quite a flex, but Google isn’t revealing this information in court just for bragging rights.

Bloomberg reports the evidence was submitted as Google seeks to overturn a 2018 antitrust order that resulted in a $5 billion fine.

Google is accused of using its Android operating system to gain an unfair advantage over rival search engines.

The European Commission alleges Google’s decision to set itself as the default search engine on Android was done to hold down competitors.

Google says that accusation is unfair.

The company maintains a position that people use Google because they choose to, not because they’re forced to.

Evidence that “Google” is most searched term on Bing was presented to the court to back up the company’s argument.

The Alphabet Inc. lawyer is making a case that most people on the web would prefer to use Google as their search engine of choice.

In addition, the lawyer cites consumer surveys purporting that 95% of users prefer Google to rival search engines.

Since that number is consistent with Google’s share of the search engine market, the company claims its competitive advantage is not influenced by Android’s default settings.

Will the European Commission be convinced?

The case continues to drag on, but at least it’s producing little gems of insider knowledge like “Google” being the top keyword in Bing.

