Google is Adding Favicons to All Search Results

Google will soon roll out a new look for search results which includes favicons in SERPs.

The website name and its favicon will appear at the top of the results card, as shown in the image above.

“With this new design, a website’s branding can be front and center, helping you better understand where the information is coming from and what pages have what you’re looking for.”

Google says this new look is helpful to searchers as they can more easily scan the page of results and decide which source to get their information from.

This change will also affect how ads are displayed. A black ‘Ad’ label replaces the green label, which is displayed at the top of the card along with a URL.

An ad’s text will now begin below the ‘Ad label, which makes ads easier to distinguish from organic search results.

Lastly, this new look was designed while being mindful of the future, Google says:

“As we continue to make new content formats and useful actions available—from buying movie tickets to playing podcasts—this new design allows us to add more action buttons and helpful previews to search results cards, all while giving you a better sense of the web page’s content with clear attribution back to the source.”

Google’s new look for search results is coming to mobile first and will be rolling out over the next few days